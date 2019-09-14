ILLINOIS

Thousands of fetal remains discovered

More than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains were found at the Illinois home of a deceased abortion provider as they sorted through his belongings, authorities said.

A lawyer for Ulrich “George” Klopfer’s family called the Will County Coroner’s Office Thursday to report that the family had found what appeared to be fetal remains, the county sheriff said in a statement. Klopfer, who died Sept. 3, worked for decades at the Women’s Pavilion clinic in South Bend, Ind., and at clinics in Gary and Fort Wayne.

Investigators arrived at Klopfer’s home and found 2,246 fetal remains, according to the sheriff’s office.

The coroner’s office took possession of them.

No evidence indicates that medical procedures were performed at Klopfer’s home, and his family is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff’s office said. No other information was available.

— Marisa Iati

TEXAS

Border Patrol agent hurt, gunman killed

Authorities say a U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot and wounded during a traffic stop near the Texas border city of Del Rio and that another agent shot and killed the gunman.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the two agents pulled over a vehicle Friday evening near Brackettville and that someone inside the vehicle fired on them.

One agent was shot and the second agent returned fire, striking and killing the gunman.

The wounded agent was taken to a hospital with injuries that CBP described as not life-threatening.

A second person inside the vehicle was taken into custody.

Texas Rangers and the FBI are joining CBP in investigating the shooting. No other information was available.

— Associated Press

California passes strict environmental law: California lawmakers, over Gov. Gavin Newsom's objections, passed sweeping legislation early Saturday allowing the state to impose strict endangered species protections and water pumping restrictions for the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. The governor (D) must now decide whether to veto the bill and raise the ire of California environmentalists, who will likely accuse him of sidling up to the Trump administration, or sign the bill into law and potentially anger the state's biggest water agencies.

Florida pastor charged with raping children: A Florida preacher has been accused of raping two young girls. Yunior Beltres, 54, is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a minor. The girls, 9 and 10 years old, reported the alleged assaults in July, saying they happened in May and June at Beltres's home in Miami. Police said each victim was forced to watch the other being assaulted. Beltres is a preacher at Evangelistic Ministry of Columns of Fire.

— From news services