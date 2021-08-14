The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the highway’s westbound side near Weedsport, a village about 25 miles west of Syracuse. Some 57 people were aboard, state police said.
The bus was headed from the Fishkill area, in the Hudson Valley, to Niagara Falls, and the passengers included children, said Auburn Community Hospital spokesperson Matthew Chadderdon.
Auburn received about 27 patients, including the driver, and was assessing their conditions, he said. Three were transferred to Upstate University Hospital, the area’s top-level trauma center, specially equipped to handle injuries.
— Associated Press
CALIFORNIA
Thunderstorms cause Dixie Fire to expand
Thunderstorms whipped up the Dixie fire heading into the weekend, expanding the month-old blaze nearly 23,000 acres to the north and the east.
Officials warned Saturday that they do not expect the weather to let up just yet.
Friday’s 23,000-acre expansion is still relatively low compared with the previous Friday, when the blaze charred 110,000 acres in a single day. But officials said Saturday morning that the thunderstorms had pushed the fire precariously close to homes in areas such as Keddie Ridge, Wilcox Valley and Westwood.
The blaze has burned 540,581 acres in Butte, Plumas, Tehama and Lassen counties. And officials said Saturday that as thunderstorms remain in the forecast, acreage could continue to increase significantly.
Firefighters took advantage of mild weather early in the week to boost containment to 31 percent. That number stayed the same Saturday.
— Sacramento Bee