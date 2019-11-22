By Associated Press November 22, 2019 at 6:21 AM ESTDENVER — Police say more than 50 vehicles were involved in a weather-related crash in west Denver.Injuries were reported in the pileup about 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, but Denver police say none are considered life-threatening.The accident happened along eastbound 6th Avenue near southbound I-25. Both directions of 6th Avenue were later closed in that area.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy