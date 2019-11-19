The estimates capture only same-sex couples living together and don’t reflect non-cohabitating same-sex couples nor single people.

The Census Bureau says this is the first year in the survey that a same-sex option was included in the question about household relationships and that gender-neutral questions about parents were included.

The bureau says the changes reflect the growing diversity of families in the U.S.

