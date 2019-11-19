Doctors planned to remove Tinslee from life support Nov. 10 after invoking Texas’ “10-day rule,” which can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors on discontinuing life-sustaining treatment. Treatment can be withdrawn if a new provider can’t be found in that time.

The hospital has said that since July, Tinslee has been on a ventilator and a machine that replaces the function of the heart and lungs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD