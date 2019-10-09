Authorities have said there’s no indication Kollie knew his friend Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting in the Ohio city that killed nine people before police killed Betts. But they charged him with lying on a firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.
Investigators said Kollie told them he bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine and a part of Betts’ gun. Judges have rejected defense bids for his release.
