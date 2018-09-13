DETROIT — Federal prosecutors have added three Illinois girls as victims in a criminal case against Detroit-area doctors accused of female genital mutilation.

The disclosure was made Wednesday in an updated indictment against Dr. Jumana Nagarwala and others.

The government is accusing Nagarwala of performing genital mutilation on nine girls at a Livonia clinic. She denies any crime and says she performed a religious custom on girls from her Muslim sect, the Dawoodi Bohra.

The government says the victims were three girls from Illinois, four from Michigan and two from Minnesota . Eight people have been charged in the case.

The initial charges were filed in April 2017. A trial is scheduled for January.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.