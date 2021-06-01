As New Hampshire’s economy rebounded during the coronavirus pandemic, residents receiving unemployment benefits were required to start searching for work as of May 23. The job fairs can be used to satisfy that requirement.
Last week, Cindy Brenner, of Goffstown, said she had some challenges staying connected to one of the job fairs last week that was attended by more than 700 people.
“It would just shut off completely, so you’d have to go back into the email, and so you’d have to rejoin via the link, and hope that it would put you back at the same place you were,” she told New Hampshire Public Radio.
The technical issues are being worked on, said Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner of New Hampshire Employment Security.
In other coronavirus-related news in New Hampshire:
___
DIOCESE MASK POLICY
Catholic schools in New Hampshire will implement a “parent choice” mask policy for the 2021-2022 academic year, the Diocese of Manchester said Tuesday.
The schools have been open for in-person learning since August 2020.
“Parents throughout our system of Catholic schools will have the flexibility and freedom to make their own decisions on whether or not they want their child to wear a mask at school, and the same is true for our teachers and staff,” Alison Mueller, director of marketing, enrollment, and development for Catholic schools, said in a news release.
COVID-19 mitigation efforts such as including air purifiers in the classroom will continue, said David A. Thibault, superintendent of schools for the diocese. “As we prepare for the next academic year, we remain committed to operating safely and responsibly, with a high level of flexibility should unforeseen circumstances arise,” he said.
___
THE NUMBERS
More than 98,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 35 cases announced Sunday.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 139 new cases per day on May 16 to 54 new cases per day on Sunday.