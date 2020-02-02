SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday it is reducing the number of its missionaries in Liberia because of concerns about having adequate supplies for them due to the country’s economic problems.

In the next few days, 23 young missionaries who were close to ending their assignments in the West African nation will return home, church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said in a statement. Eight other missionaries who had been preparing to go to Liberia have been temporarily assigned elsewhere. There are adequate supplies for the 99 people who will remain at the Liberia Monrovia Mission, Woodruff said.