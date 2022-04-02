Though disagreement exists among members of the faith, throughout the pandemic, church officials have repeatedly encouraged vaccinations and adherence to public health guidelines like masks. For a period of time, they closed temples, suspended in-person services and sent missionaries back home.
Church leaders routinely discuss matters of spirituality and new initiatives at the Latter-day Saints’ signature general conference and, in the past, have also discussed current events and politics — denouncing abortion, reaffirming opposition to same-sex marriage and condemning racism.
The church, which has historically prioritized humanitarian aid for refugees as among its top charitable causes, has recently donated millions of dollars to initiatives in Europe as Ukrainian refugees seek to escape war with Russia.