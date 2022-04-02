Though disagreement exists among members of the faith, throughout the pandemic, church officials have repeatedly encouraged vaccinations and adherence to public health guidelines like masks. For a period of time, they closed temples, suspended in-person services and sent missionaries back home.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Church leaders routinely discuss matters of spirituality and new initiatives at the Latter-day Saints’ signature general conference and, in the past, have also discussed current events and politics — denouncing abortion, reaffirming opposition to same-sex marriage and condemning racism.