Some women in the faith objected to the male-only session, contending it was an illustration of a gender inequality in the faith.
Only men are allowed to be considered priesthood holders in the faith’s lay clergy, a distinction that allows them to lead congregations and hold the highest leadership positions in the Utah-based faith that counts 16.5 million members worldwide.
Church leaders said in a statement that the decision was made because the session is now available online for anyone to watch.
The faith also announced Monday that the next conference Oct. 2-3 will be held without attendees for the fourth time in a row as the effects of the pandemic linger.
Before the pandemic, the two-day conference brought about 100,000 people to the church’s headquarters in Salt Lake City over two days.