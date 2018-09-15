Arizona Diamondbacks (78-70, third in NL West) vs. Houston Astros (92-55, first in AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (14-9, 4.67 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 174 strikeouts) Astros: Charlie Morton (14-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 188 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Astros enter the matchup with a two and a half-game lead over the Athletics in the AL West. Houston has allowed just 2.2 runs per game in Morton’s starts on the year. The Diamondbacks are 16-13 in games started by Godley. Arizona pitchers are averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Jake Diekman paces the staff with a mark of 13.5. In Friday’s game, the Diamondbacks defeated the Astros 4-2. Brad Ziegler got the win for Arizona, his second on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Diamondbacks with 165 hits on the season. He’s batting .299 on the year. A.J. Pollock has 12 hits and is batting .324 over his past 10 games for Arizona. Jose Altuve leads the Astros with a .316 batting average, while Alex Bregman is second with a .295 average. Tyler White has 10 hits and is batting .294 over his past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 12 runs. Astros: 8-2, .246 batting average, 2.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports