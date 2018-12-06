TULARE, Calif. — Police arrested a mother on suspicion of drowning her twin 10-month-old sons whose bodies were found Thursday in a motel in central California.

Heather Langdon was taken into custody a day after police officers helped arrange for her and her children to spend the night in the motel after she was told she could no longer remain at a women’s shelter in Tulare because she was causing a disturbance.

Tulare police Sgt. Jon Hamlin said officers had no previous contact with the 37-year-old Langdon and would have called for mental health assistance if they believed she was a danger to herself or the children.

He said the officers didn’t want to leave without finding shelter for them on the cold, rainy night, so they found a nonprofit agency willing to pay for the motel room.

Investigators haven’t yet identified the victims’ father.

The boys were not breathing when officers arrived at the motel early Thursday. They were pronounced dead at a hospital.



This undated photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s office shows Heather Langdon. Police have arrested Langdon in central California after her twin 10-month-old sons were found drowned in a motel. (Tulare County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (Associated Press)

Langdon was being held in jail without bail. Jail records don’t indicate if she is represented by an attorney.

Tulare is about 46 miles (74 kilometers) south of Fresno.

