The child was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where she died a short time later.
Austin has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Brown said the motive for the slaying remains unclear and that Austin has refused to talk to detectives. Police had been called to the home in the past after receiving calls that Austin had been the victim of domestic violence, he said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.