CHICAGO — A Chicago mother and her adult daughter suspected of strangling a pregnant teenager and cutting her baby from her womb have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the charges in a 27-count indictment that includes a charge of aggravated battery of a child. Prosecutors haven’t charged them with murder in the death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s newborn son, but police have said they expect them to do so.

Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, pleaded not guilty to a charge of concealing a homicidal death.

The 46-year-old Figueroa is accused of luring Ochoa-Lopez to her house April 23 with a promise of baby clothes and killing her. She planned to raise the baby as her own.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.