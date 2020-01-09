Jefferson, 28, had recently moved into her mother’s home to care for her when she was shot through a window by Officer Aaron Dean. Carr was hospitalized when her daughter was killed and had been missing a “critical” caregiver since, Merritt said.

“They’ve been reeling from one tragedy to the next,” Merritt said of the family.

Dean, now 35, shot Jefferson through a back window after responding to an early morning call about an open front door. On body camera footage of the call he cannot be heard identifying himself as police before firing into the house. He resigned in the days after the shooting and has been charged with murder.