After Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced on Dec. 18 to four years in prison for the deaths of Alivia Stahl, 9, and her twin 6-year-old brothers, Mason and Xzavier Ingle, the children’s mother rushed past security and attacked Shepherd.

Brittany Ingle hit Shepherd in the head “with what appeared to be her hand/elbow,” the force of which pushed Shepherd’s head into the wall, court documents said. Ingle was restrained and taken from the courtroom in handcuffs.

Fulton County prosecutors requested a special prosecutor last month, saying they could not be unbiased after working closely with Ingle on the case.

Shepherd’s vehicle hit the three siblings in October 2018. A fourth child, Maverick Lowe, 11, was seriously injured in the crash. A jury convicted Shepherd of three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus, causing injury.

After the crash, Shepherd told authorities she didn’t realize that she was approaching a stopped school bus, despite its activated stop arm and flashing lights. She told police she saw the lights but didn’t recognize the vehicle as a school bus until the children were right in front of her.

The Indiana Legislature increased penalties for drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses following the crash.