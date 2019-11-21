JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida woman who authorities say tried to kill herself days after reporting her 5-year-old daughter missing earlier this month has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that 27-year-old Brianna Williams had been transferred to the Duval County jail following nine days at a local hospital being treated for an apparent overdose. She was charged last week with child neglect and providing false information to police.