Mother run over as SUV stolen with her child still inside

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago woman was run over and her 2-year-old son was temporarily abducted by a thief who forcibly stole her SUV on Thursday, police said.
As the two vehicles fled, one of the drivers ran her over, causing serious injuries to her extremities, the office said in a news release. She was hospitalized in serious condition.
A short time later, someone working at a Waukegan business called 911 to report that two vehicles entered its parking lot and the driver of one of the vehicles abandoned a small child, the sheriff’s office said. The caller brought the child in from the parking lot.
The stolen SUV was located shortly afterward in another parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.