Mother run over as SUV stolen with her child still inside

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago woman was run over and her 2-year-old son was temporarily abducted by a thief who forcibly stole her SUV on Thursday, police said.

The woman had returned home Thursday afternoon to Libertyville with her two children and had taken one child inside when another vehicle drove up and a man hopped out and commandeered her SUV, battering the woman as she tried to get to her 2-year-old son, who was still in her vehicle, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.