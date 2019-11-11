Police used stun guns on Hale during an investigation into the group in 2006. Lt. William Browne then fatally shot him. Browne was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Pagan Motorcycle Club leader Paul Fitzwater says the group holds the brief gathering every year. He called the death an injustice.

Hale’s widow, Elaine Hale, received a $875,000 settlement in 2010 after agreeing to drop a lawsuit against the city.

