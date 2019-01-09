PHILADELPHIA — A man wanted in Delaware is on the loose in Philadelphia after a police chase crossed into Pennsylvania, leading to a crash at a busy intersection, injuring three officers and a bus passenger. Officials say all the injuries are non-life threatening.

Philadelphia police tweeted a photo of the 20-year-old suspect, saying he’s believed to be armed and dangerous. Several schools in the area of south Philadelphia near Broad St. and Oregon Ave. are on lockdown.

A spokesman at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says a city bus full of passengers was hit during the chase.

Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski says one trooper was hurt in the crash.

Wilmington Police say two officers are being treated at a hospital.

No other details are available.

