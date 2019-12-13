Salters has agreed to pay the man’s medical bills and lost wages. The Department of Justice said he did not wish to pursue the case further.

Salters will pay at least $1,080 to the victim. He also will have his driving privileges reviewed by the Division of Motor Vehicles. He also must maintain car insurance until at least June of 2021. Salters was 90 years old at the time charges were filed. He stepped down from Dover City Council in 2011 after 22 years on the body.