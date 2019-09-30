Police say multiple people called 911 after seeing the explicit video.
Motorist Chuck McMahon tells WDIV-TV he saw the video and wondered if the billboard was advertising for a strip club.
Police are investigating how the images ended up on a billboard, including whether someone hacked into the electronic sign’s system.
Dr. Justin Kammo also saw the video. He tells WXYZ-TV he immediately assumed that “someone had hacked it.”
