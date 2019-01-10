DETROIT — Pieces of Motown’s origin story that haven’t been seen by the public will go on display in Detroit as part of the label’s 60th anniversary celebration.

The Motown Museum says it will display several items, including documents that show label founder Berry Gordy Jr.’s repayment of the $800 family loan that helped launch the company with a recording in 1959.

The museum plans to unveil the artifacts Friday afternoon on its Facebook page . The official display will open to the public Saturday at the museum.

Officials say the museum plans more displays throughout the year.

The Motown Museum is located where Gordy launched his music empire. Scores of stars, including the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and the Miracles, recorded hits there before Motown decamped to California in 1972.

