This May 22, 2018, photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows the mountain lion known as P-64, also known as the “Culvert Cat,” during one of his many crossings of U.S. Highway 101 freeway in Agoura Hills, Calif. Authorities using data from his tracking collar found the remains of P-64 on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in an unburned area of the Simi Hills in Los Angeles County. Researchers say the big cat suffered burned paws but survived last month’s Woolsey Fire that ravaged the area. He was last known to be alive on Nov. 26. (U.S. National Park Service via AP) (Associated Press)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A mountain lion who survived numerous treacherous freeway crossings and a massive wildfire northwest of Los Angeles has died.

Authorities using data from his tracking collar found the remains of P-64 earlier this week in an unburned area of the Simi Hills.

P-64 was a 4-year-old male whose territory included the hills and parts of the Santa Monica and Santa Susana mountains.

Researchers say the big cat suffered burned paws but survived last month’s Woolsey Fire that ravaged the area. He was last known to be alive on Nov. 26.

There’s no word yet on the cause of death.

P-64 was dubbed the “Culvert Cat” because he used a storm drain to cross two treacherous freeways 41 times.

Another young male, P-74, is believed to have died in the fire.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.