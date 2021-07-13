According to authorities, a man threw a Molotov cocktail at an FBI office in Terre Haute on Wednesday and then ambushed Ferency, who was a member of a federal task force, by shooting him when he emerged from the building.
Ferency and an FBI agent also fired on the man, 44-year-old Shane Meehan, who was wounded and is charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent, authorities said. Investigators haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the attack.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, who led a flag presentation ceremony Monday for Ferency, said the slain officer’s actions last week were “a selfless act of courage.”