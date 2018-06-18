PHILADELPHIA — A member of the radical group MOVE has been released from prison nearly 40 years after the group engaged in a shootout that killed a Philadelphia police officer.

Debbie Africa is the first of the so-called “MOVE 9” to be released on parole. She left a state prison on Saturday.

Nine MOVE members were convicted of third-degree murder in the August 1978 death of officer James Ramp. They each got 30 to 100 years in prison.

The fatal confrontation came after police tried to evict the group from its Philadelphia headquarters. Defense lawyers say six surviving defendants remain behind bars.

Police and MOVE remained in conflict for years after the shootout, culminating in the 1985 police bombing of MOVE headquarters that killed 11 people and destroyed dozens of rowhomes.

