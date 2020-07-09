Reid said she was intent on “bringing in diverse, smart and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers.”
Reid, who is Black, brings diversity to a lineup popular with liberals that currently has five white men and a white woman as hosts in the hours between 5 p.m. and midnight.
“I’m honored and thankful for this opportunity,” Reid said in a statement.
Matthews retired on-air in early March following a series of gaffes and an article written by journalist Laura Basset that accused him of making inappropriate comments to her and other women who were on his show.
