Meanwhile, Fox News Channel brought Kenneth Starr, the special prosecutor who made the case for President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, as an analyst prior to the hearing. Starr said making a charge of bribery against Trump is going to seem like a stretch for people on the street.
Both networks were framing the upcoming hearing, which was being shown live on broadcast and cable news.
