“Siesta Key” premiered in 2017 and follows a group of young people in Sarasota County, Florida. Kompothecras grew up on the Gulf Coast barrier island, where much of the show is filmed. He was dismissed on Tuesday as the second half of the third season began to air.
Alex’s father, Gary Kompothecras, is the founder of the 1-800-ASK-GARY medical referral service and an executive producer of the show. He also owns the Crescent Club, which his son manages on the show.
“Our family is very disappointed with MTV and we are exploring all our options,” Gary Kompothecras told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
It wasn’t clear what relationship Gary Kompothecras and the Crescent Club would have with the show in the future.
