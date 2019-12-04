“Rise of the Resistance” includes a simulator that recreates a crash landing, and trackless ride vehicles that move passengers in all directions.

Actors from the most recent Star Wars movies filmed scenes for the ride. The actors include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Issac. Many of the ride scenes were filmed during production of the films, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

An almost identical Star Wars-based land opened earlier this year at Disneyland in California, and the “Rise of the Resistance” ride opens there next month.

