California

Mud, water shut down highways amid storm

The second in a string of powerful storms battered California on Saturday, shutting key highways after water and mud rushed into lanes from bare hillsides in wildfire burn areas where thousands of residents were under evacuation orders.

Flash flood warnings were issued for huge swaths of Southern California, and forecasters said the system will bring several inches of rain at lower elevations and heavy snow in the mountains.

A wind gust in Santa Barbara County topped 80 mph as the storm moved south and later dropped more than a half-inch of rain in five minutes. Trees and power lines were down across the region.

In the Montecito area of Santa Barbara County, several miles of Route 101, a vital highway between Los Angeles and points north and west, were closed because of flooding. Elsewhere in the county, evacuations were ordered or recommended for neighborhoods near the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire scars.

“This is a dangerous situation,” the National Weather Service said, warning that the high rates of rain could send boulders sluicing down denuded hillsides along with the mud and debris.

Multiple accidents were reported on slick highways, including a crash on Interstate 5 that killed a volunteer member of a sheriff’s search and rescue team and injured several others.

In Malibu, where the Woolsey fire last year destroyed homes and burned hillsides bare, officials closed Pacific Coast Highway after mud flowed into lanes. In the Holy Jim fire area southeast of Los Angeles, where an August blaze scoured tens of thousands of acres in the Cleveland National Forest, volunteers using heavy equipment removed debris and deepened a creek bed to help prevent flooding.

The National Park Service warned visitors to Yosemite National Park of possible road closures and advised drivers to bring tire chains in the event of snow or icy conditions.

Winter storm warnings were in place for the Sierra Nevada along with avalanche warnings on the Nevada side of the range. The Sierra is already loaded with snow from storms in January. The Weather Service said areas could see accumulations of up to 10 feet over the next few days.

— Associated Press

New York

Power will be restored to NYC jail by Monday

The federal Bureau of Prisons said Saturday that work to restore power to a detention center in New York City where inmates have gone without heat and electricity for a week will be completed by Monday.

But a congresswoman who visited the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for the second time on Saturday said officials are not taking the situation seriously enough.

“The inmates are very, very angry and complaining,” said Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez, a Democrat whose district includes the jail. “We expressed our frustration that the warden is not approaching this with a sense of urgency.”

Velázquez first visited the jail Friday after seeing news reports that hundreds of inmates there have spent the past week largely without heat, power, or the ability to communicate with their attorneys or families.

After being denied access to inmates on Friday, Velázquez returned Saturday with fellow Democratic Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn B. Maloney as well as city and state lawmakers, and this time the elected officials spoke with inmates. “They all complained about the cold,” Velázquez said.

The New York Times first reported Friday that inmates at the detention center had been stuck in their cells without lights or heat since last weekend when an electrical fire knocked power out. Lawyers who had been able to speak with their clients at the jail said some inmates were suffering health consequences from the lack of heat.

The Bureau of Prisons acknowledged in an emailed statement Saturday that the jail “experienced a partial power outage due to a fire in the switch gear room.” The bureau said a new electrical panel is being installed by an outside contractor and work is expected to be completed by Monday. The bureau said air temperatures in the units “were within acceptable ranges” Saturday.

Velazquez disagreed. She said lawmakers measured the temperature as low as 49 degrees in some cells. “The heat is sporadic, and it’s uneven,” she said.

— Associated Press

Judge rules gorilla must return to Cincinnati zoo: A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled a male silverback gorilla loaned to a California group in 1991 as a possible mate for Koko, the gorilla who learned sign language, must be returned to a Cincinnati zoo. District Judge Richard Seeborg's ruling Friday says a 2015 agreement between the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and the Gorilla Foundation to return Ndume after Koko's death must be enforced. Koko died in June at age 46. The Cincinnati Zoo sued after the Gorilla Foundation reneged on the agreement claiming 37-year-old Ndume would be harmed by the move.

$10 million claim filed against Ariz. suburb: Two relatives of a woman killed when she was struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle have filed a $10 million claim against the Phoenix suburb where the incident occurred in March. The Arizona Republic reported on the previously undisclosed claim filed in the fall against Tempe. Tempe spokeswoman Nikki Ripley said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

— Associated Press