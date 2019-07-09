Mud Day Queen Riley Tulgetske, left, embraces Mud Day King Phoenix Crowder during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Westland, Mich. The annual day is for kids 12 years old and younger. While parents might be welcome, this isn’t an event meant for teens or adults. It’s all about the kids having some good, unclean fun during their summer break and is sponsored by the Wayne County Parks. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

WESTLAND, Mich. — An annual clash between good, clean fun and down-and-dirty theatrics has once again left scores of mud-covered children smiling in a suburban Detroit park.

Children participated in the 32nd annual Wayne County Mud Day on Tuesday at Nankin Mills Park in Westland, a suburb west of Detroit. Participants frolicked, bathed and lounged in a large mud pit, then sloppily engaged in Mud Limbo and Wheelbarrow Races.

There also was majesty amid the muck and mud: Phoenix Crowder and Riley Tulgetske were crowned Mud Day King and Queen.

A local fire department rig sprayed water to rinse off the mud-caked revelers — to the chagrin of some mud enthusiasts.

