CHICAGO — A multiday sentencing hearing focused on whether undercover FBI agents egged on a teenager to participate in a terrorist plot knowing he was mentally ill begins Monday in Chicago.

Agents arrested the now-25-year-old Adel Daoud in a 2012 sting after he tried to detonate what he believed was a real bomb outside a crowded Chicago bar.

The hearing will proceed like a mini-trial. An undercover agent is among those who will testify.

Daoud, of Hillside, Illinois, was temporarily deemed mentally unfit in 2016 after declaring Illuminati and “reptilian overlords” were after him. He entered a no-contest plea in November.

The defense wants Daoud freed as soon as a mental health program can be tailored for him.

Prosecutors want a 40-year prison term, saying Daoud “needed no convincing to kill.”



FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals office shows Chicago terrorism suspect Adel Daoud. Prosecutors and defense lawyers have recommended starkly different sentences for the 25-year-old convicted terrorist whose multi day sentencing hearing starts Monday. In Friday, April 26, 2019 court filings, prosecutors requested a 40-year prison term for Daoud, arrested in a 2012 FBI sting after trying to detonate what he believed was a real bomb by a crowded Chicago bar. The defense wants him released by 2021 or earlier, as soon as a treatment program for his mental health needs can be developed. (U.S. Marshals office via AP, File) (Associated Press)

