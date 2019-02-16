CLINTON, Miss. — Authorities say multiple people are dead after a domestic dispute in Mississippi led to a hostage standoff and a subsequent shooting.

News outlets report the incident began about 2:30 a.m. Saturday inside a Clinton home and lasted for about 12 hours.

Clinton city spokesman Mark Jones says multiple fatalities occurred but wouldn’t provide any other details.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the suspect has been taken into custody. Investigators say two small children who had been inside were released before the hostage situation came to an end in the Jackson suburb.

Capt. Johnny Poulos says the MBI took over the case because the shooting involved police. He could not provide any information on what led to the shooting.

