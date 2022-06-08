Multiple fatalities reported in 11-vehicle crash in Arkansas

MIDWAY, Ark. — Multiple people were killed in fiery collisions Wednesday that involved eight tractor-trailer rigs and at least three other vehicles on heavily-traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas, officials said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Midway, Arkansas, about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. The highway was closed.