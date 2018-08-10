FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man accused of fatally shooting Florida police officer and then taunting other officers has been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Court documents say 29-year-old Wisner Desmaret was fleeing officer Adam Jobbers-Miller after stealing a cellphone July 21 when he appeared to surrender. Investigators say video from the officer’s body camera shows Desmaret then lunged at Jobbers-Miller, knocking him onto his back. They say Desmaret pulled the officer’s gun from his belt and shot him.

Police say he then taunted other officers and fled before being shot.

A grand jury indicted Desmaret on Friday of first-degree murder and other charges, including grand theft and aggravated assault on an officer.

He’s being held without bond until a first appearance Saturday. It’s unclear if he had an attorney.

If convicted, he could face death or life in prison.

