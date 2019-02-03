TEXAS

Murder suspect caught after escape from van

Cedric Marks, a mixed martial arts fighter suspected of killing two people, including an ex-girlfriend, was captured Sunday after escaping from a prisoner transport van in Texas, authorities said.

Marks was taken into custody after a nine-hour manhunt, Conroe Police Lt. Scott Spencer tweeted Sunday evening.

Marks escaped from the private prison transport van during a stop at a McDonald’s in Conroe about 40 miles north of Houston, police Lt. Dorcy McGinnis said.

McGinnis said murder warrants were issued Sunday for Marks in last month’s killings of Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin, who disappeared Jan. 4 and were found buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Okla., on Jan. 15.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Sheriff's deputy killed in 12-hour standoff

A sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot during a 12-hour standoff at an apartment complex in Ohio that left another deputy wounded and a suspect in custody, authorities said Sunday.

Capt. Jeff Sellars of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Oaks Apartments in Pierce Township, about 20 miles east of Cincinnati, after a 911 call from a man who said he believed someone was in his residence. Authorities said the caller then said that he was armed and eventually told the dispatcher that he was suicidal.

Authorities said Wade Edward Winn, 23, was taken into custody. He has been charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said Detective Bill Brewer died of his wounds. The other deputy, Lt. Nick DeRose, was treated for a gunshot wound in the ankle and released.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Blizzard, avalanche warnings in mountains

A forecast of more intense snowfall and powerful winds in the Sierra Nevada prompted authorities to issue blizzard and avalanche warnings Sunday and say that conditions in the mountains could become “life-threatening.” A winter storm sweeping across California and Nevada has dumped as much as eight feet of snow over the past two days. Much more is expected in the next two days as additional cold weather systems will bring widespread snow and showers.

Forecasters said a blizzard from Sunday night to Monday night could bring an additional five feet around Lake Tahoe and eight more feet to the highest elevations.

— Associated Press

Boy, 4, shoots pregnant mother: A 4-year-old boy in a Washington state apartment found a gun under a mattress and used it to shoot his pregnant mother in the face, authorities said Sunday. The woman, 27, and her boyfriend were watching television in bed Saturday when their son found the gun, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the King County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who is eight months pregnant, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two dead, five wounded in Chicago shooting: Two people were killed and five others wounded in a drive-by shooting about 2 a.m. Sunday outside Reynold's Lounge, a bar on Chicago's far South Side, authorities said. At least one attacker fired from a silver Ford, and it was unknown whether any victims had been involved in the fight or were intended targets, police said. The vehicle was driven away, and there are no suspects. Four men and three women were shot. Two of the men, ages 36 and 39, died at a hospital. Another man, 36, was in critical condition.

Pregnant woman fatally stabbed in New York: A woman who was five months pregnant died after she was found with stab wounds in the vestibule of a Queens apartment building. The New York Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call early Sunday. The woman, identified as Jennifer Irigoyen, 35, of Queens, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said the fetus didn't survive. No arrests have been made.

— From news services