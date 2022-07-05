Murder suspect dies in Delaware prison medical unit

Placeholder while article actions load

Authorities said Klein, who had a history of chronic health conditions, was being housed in a prison medical area and was found unresponsive in his cell about 8:15 a.m. during a routine check. He was pronounced dead by paramedics just before 9 a.m.

Klein had been in custody since June 4 and was being held as a pretrial detainee with cash bail set at more than $1 million. He was charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and breach of bond conditions after the body of Lewis Fetrow, 67, of Millsboro was found June 7 on the property of Baywood golf course. Investigators said Fetrow had been stabbed repeatedly several days earlier.