But Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, signaled that he plans to file an appeal over the possible addition of a third-degree murder charge, a move that could delay the trial. Chauvin is currently facing charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Minneapolis has been bracing for weeks for the start of the trial, which is poised to be a defining moment in the history of a nation that is grappling with a racial reckoning. City and county officials in Minneapolis estimate they are spending a combined $1 million on security efforts ahead of the trial, fortifying public buildings, lining streets with fencing and barbed wire, and bringing in the National Guard and other law enforcement officers.

The debate over the third-degree murder charge has injected even more uncertainty into the case, heightening tension in a city already on edge.

Chauvin appeared in the courtroom Monday, his first public appearance since September. He wore a black face mask and a dark blue suit and stood at military-like attention as Cahill called the proceedings to order. Seated at a table next to his attorney in a socially distanced courtroom, the former officer looked back and forth between attorneys and the judge, as they argued about whether the case should proceed. He held a pen and a legal pad, but did not take notes.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson said he intends to ask the State Supreme Court to consider a Court of Appeals ruling Friday that indicated the third-degree murder charge should be reinstated. But he said there should be no delay in the trial, arguing the judge should continue with jury selection and weigh matters related to other charges in the case.

“We’re prepared to try this case. It is not our intent to cause delay. … However, I do have an ethical obligation to my client,” Nelson said in court Monday, adding that he did not believe the court “is deprived of jurisdiction over anything other” than the third-degree murder charge.

But prosecutors argued that proceedings should be postponed amid expected appeals. Matthew Frank, the assistant Minnesota Attorney General and lead prosecutor, argued that Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill, who is overseeing the case, does not have jurisdiction over the matter of the third-degree murder charge and that the case should not proceed with jury selection in a case where the charges are legally uncertain.

“This court will be seating jurors for a trial about which we don’t know what the exact charges are going to be yet,” Frank said. “Our position that while this appeal is pending. The court doesn’t have authority to hear matters that are involved in the trial.”

But Cahill disagreed, ruling that jury selection can move forward – estimating if the court were to wait for appeals on the third-degree murder charge to be resolved that it could delay the case by at least 30 days if not more. He called a brief recess, acknowledging prosecutors could file to appeal his decision – a move that could potentially halt proceedings.