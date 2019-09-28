On Saturday, before the jury was seated, former Dallas police chief Craig Miller was called by the defense as an expert witness to testify about temporary condition called “inattentional blindness,” which he said is not universally accepted in the scientific community.

He said he thought Guyger was justified in shooting Jean, based on “the totality of the evidence.” The judge ordered that he wouldn’t be allowed to say that in front of a jury, but will allow him to testify to a narrow range of issues related to officer distraction.

On Friday, Guyger testified that she mistook Jean’s fourth-floor apartment for her own, which is one floor below. She said she parked on the wrong level of the apartment complex, and walked into the unlocked door thinking it was her own. She says she killed Jean in self-defense, mistakenly thinking he was a burglar in her apartment who would harm her.

“I hate that I have to live with this every single day of my life and I ask God for forgiveness, and I hate myself every single day,” Guyger told the jury.

The jury will consider whether Guyger is guilty of murder, a lesser crime such as manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, or if she is not guilty.

On Saturday, they heard again from David Armstrong of the Texas Department of Public Safety, for about five minutes. He said that she may not have had a normal perception in the tense situation.

As with Miller, Armstrong told lawyers that he believed Guyger’s actions were reasonable, but the jury was not present.

Jurors will report back to the court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

