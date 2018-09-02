ARIZONA

Murder warrant issued in Phoenix killings

A woman who was killed along with a male renter in her Phoenix home was pregnant, and the woman’s estranged husband is sought on three murder charges and the possible abduction of their two sons, police said Sunday.

U.S. and Mexican authorities were seeking Dimas Coronado, 47, on a murder warrant, and Amber Alerts were posted in both countries amid efforts to locate two boys the couple had together, Sgt. Armando Carbajal of the Phoenix police said.

“We don’t have enough information to know if he has the children or not,” Carbajal said of the boys, Victor Coronado Nuñez, 8, and Jonathan Coronado Nuñez, 5.

Oralia Nuñez, 24, and Omar Gonzalez, 34, died early Saturday of apparent gunshot injuries. Carbajal said Nuñez was at least seven months pregnant.

Coronado was believed to be driving an older model light-green Ford pickup truck with a white camper shell and Chihuahua, Mexico, license plate ZUD-71-64, police said.

— Associated Press

MINNESOTA

Police jail, release Chinese billionaire

Chinese billionaire and tech company executive Liu Qiangdong was arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of sexual assault and later released as an investigation continues, authorities said.

Liu, 45, chief executive and founder of e-commerce giant JD.com, was arrested and detained Friday night at the Hennepin County jail, according to booking records. He was released after 4 p.m. Saturday, with records showing no posted bail.

The Minneapolis Police Department has not determined whether it will bring charges, spokesman John Elder told The Washington Post on Sunday.

Elder declined to provide details about the allegations.

Although he did not confirm that the man arrested was the Chinese billionaire, the arrest record shows his full name and birth date of March 10, 1973. Records show that Liu has the same birth date, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Details on Liu’s whereabouts were unclear.

JD.com said Liu was on a business trip in the United States when he was questioned about an “unsubstantiated accusation,” according to a statement posted Sunday to the Chinese social network Weibo.

— Alex Horton and Emily Rauhala

Colorado River boat crash leaves 4 missing: Four people were missing after two boats crashed and sank on the Colorado River, ejecting more than a dozen people, authorities said Sunday. A recreational boat carrying 10 people and another vessel with six people on board collided head-on Saturday night on a well-traveled stretch of the river that marks the border between California and Arizona, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Both boats sank, and passing boaters pulled crash victims from the water. One person was found in critical condition and flown to a hospital in Las Vegas, while nine others were taken to local hospitals by ambulance, authorities said.

— From news services