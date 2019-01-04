TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has vetoed a proposed toll hike at the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

The Democratic governor issued the veto in a letter dated Wednesday to the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates the bridge.

Murphy says he isn’t ready for any toll increases beyond those for critical safety projects.

In a statement, the authority said it’s disappointed and said the lack of revenue could hurt capital improvement projects.

The price to cross between New Jersey and Delaware was set to increase from $4 to $5 for cars and small trucks, beginning March 1.

The last general toll increase took place in July 2011. The authority approved the now-vetoed hike at a meeting last month.

The agency says approximately 36 million vehicles travel the twin spans annually.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.