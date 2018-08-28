FILE-- In this Nov. 2, 2005 file photo, Aretha Franklin sings during the funeral for civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

DETROIT — Thousands are expected to pour into Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Tuesday and Wednesday to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin.

Paula Marie Seniors says the setting for the public viewings Tuesday and Wednesday couldn’t be more fitting. The associate professor of Africana studies at Virginia Tech says Franklin is “being honored almost like a queen at one of the most important black museums in the United States.”

Seniors says the Queen of Soul was “a singer of the universe.” Yet she added Franklin, who died at age 76 on Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer, also was “so unapologetically black” and “so proud of being a black woman.”

The museum hosted a similar viewing for civil rights icon Rosa Parks after her 2005 death.

