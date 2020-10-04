Witnesses told the Sun News that they heard several shots about 10 p.m. Saturday. Police had said on social media that an officer-involved shooting had occurred around that time.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock identified the fallen officer as Jacob Hancher.

Hancher was a community service officer for four years and had been a patrol officer for less than a year, Prock said. He was the first Myrtle Beach officer killed while on duty since 2002.

On Sunday, community members gathered for a prayer vigil outside police headquarters, local news outlets reported, while others left tokens at the site of the shooting.

A nonprofit group raising money for Hancher’s family said he was survived by his mother, father, stepmother, sister and stepsiblings.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Governor to resume work after infection

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Sunday that he has been cleared to return to the office after battling the novel coronavirus.

Parson said on his Facebook page Sunday that he and his wife, Teresa Paulson, had both been cleared by doctors to return to work from their home in Bolivar in southwestern Missouri. They both tested positive on Sept. 23. Neither developed serious symptoms.

“I just want to thank everybody for their thoughts and prayers during this time. We are so blessed to be fortunate to be in the over 100,000 people in the state of Missouri that’s recovered from the coronavirus,” Parson (R) said in a video on Facebook.

Missouri continues to have one of the highest rates of positive cases of the virus in the nation. The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Missouri has risen over the past two weeks from 11.63 percent on Sept. 19 to 18.04 percent on Saturday, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. That rate was the sixth-highest among all states.

Parson, 65, has been a staunch opponent of requiring people to wear masks even though he has urged people to wear them and maintain social distancing during the pandemic. He sometimes appears without a mask at public functions.

— Associated Press

Georgia

Actor in Spike Lee films is fatally shot

Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for his roles in Spike Lee films, has been shot and killed in Atlanta, police said Sunday.

Police responded to a call about 1:45 a.m. Saturday and found Byrd unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in his back, police spokesman Anthony Grant said in a statement.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Grant said homicide detectives were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and declined to provide further details.

In an Instagram post Sunday, Lee said he was sad to announce Byrd’s death and recalled how the actor “did his thang” in his films including “Clockers,” “Chi-Raq,” “Bamboozled” and “He Got Game,” among others. “Rest in peace, Brother Byrd,” Lee wrote.