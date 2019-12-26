Responding sheriff’s deputies searched the home, and found a robot vacuum alone. The source of the scare had quickly been sorted, WGHP-TV reported. The robot had seemingly started and gotten stuck, its beeping and banging made the audible muck.

Homeowner Thomas Milam said the vacuum named Harry was new. They’d had it for days, maybe just two.

He said it’s not better to be sorry than safe, and he’d call 911 again, even if making a mistake.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

