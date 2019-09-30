HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina father says an agitated man tried to attack him with an ax as he strapped his young son into a car seat.

Omar Sebastian told WFMY that he had just buckled in his 2-year-old son outside a restaurant in High Point when he glanced over and saw 44-year-old Carson Parrish walking his dog. Sebastian says Parrish confronted him unprovoked, shouting “what the hell are you looking at, amigo?” before approaching the car.