Sebastian says he ran into the car and Parrish tried to pull the door open. He says Parrish banged his head against the window and repeatedly struck the car with the ax.
High Point Police charged Parrish with felony assault with a deadly weapon. Lt. Eric Berrier says they don’t know what motivated his attack.
