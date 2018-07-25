CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say a man handcuffed in the back of a patrol cruiser managed to escape by getting into the front seat and driving away.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release as officers were searching the suspect’s car Tuesday, the man managed to get the handcuffs in front of him, squeeze through the window inside the car and drive off.

The news release said the marked police cruiser was found but the suspect remains at large.

Police say 20-year-old Dontray Anotnio Pharr is wanted on multiple charges, including larceny of a motor vehicle, flee to elude arrest and impersonating law enforcement.

Police also say they’re reviewing potential modifications to cruiser windows to prevent a similar incident.

