After the officers cleared the area, protesters mounted the obelisk and were able to take down the statues.
They then dragged the statues down a street and used a rope to hang one of the figures by its neck from a streetlight pole. The other statue was dragged to the Wake County courthouse, according to the News & Observer.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of demonstrators had marched through downtown Raleigh and Durham to protest against police brutality and to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
Numerous Confederate statues have been vandalized or torn down across the South in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes.
