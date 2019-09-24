Wilkins was indicted last week on felony justice obstruction charges over allegations that he discussed killing a former deputy.

Prosecutors say Wilkins learned in 2014 that deputy Joshua Freeman planned to release a recording of him saying “racially offensive” comments.

The indictment says Wilkins spoke with an unidentified third party about killing Freeman and coached the person on how to avoid being discovered by law enforcement.

